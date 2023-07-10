STLCC Florissant Valley modernization project to start next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A multi-million dollar upgrade is coming soon to St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley.

Next week, the college will break ground on a brand new health sciences building at their Florissant Valley campus in north St. Louis County, just south of I-270 on Pershall Road in Ferguson.

The $61 million nursing and health sciences building will expand the school’s nursing, dental hygiene and radiology tech programs.

The four-story, 100-thousand-square-foot center will include state-of-the-art equipment and simulator labs to train students.

The college is scheduled to break ground on the new center on July 19. Construction should be complete by next fall.

This project is one of six planned across the community college system.

The changes are thanks to an 8-cent property tax approved by voters in 2021.

