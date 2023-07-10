Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate

Another Democrat joins the race for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another Democrat joins the race for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

State Senator Karla May will officially announce her plans later this week.

May represents parts of St. Louis City and County in the Missouri Senate. She also served eight years in the Missouri House.

May is running in the democratic primary along with St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and former Marine Lucas Kunce. The winner is expected to challenge Republican Senator Josh Hawley in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Storms and Heat Building This Week
Heating Up, Watching Storm Potential Later This Week
Northwoods police officer put on leave, accused of beating man found in Kinloch
Northwoods police officer put on leave, accused of beating man found in Kinloch
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget
‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget
State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate
State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August