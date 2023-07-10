St. Charles Co. to hold meeting on controversial housing development

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight’s meeting over the proposed subdivision in St. Charles County has been moved to Family Arena due to the large turnout expected.

Last month, St. Charles County’s Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss plans for a subdivision, drawing large crowds with many who opposed the plans.

Residents had stated they were concerned the subdivision would increase population and traffic which could impact the August Busch Conservation area. After several hours, the Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation that the County Council deny the major development. Now, it’s up to the County Council to take a look at the plans and vote on whether to approve or deny.

Since the meeting on June 21, the developer amended its plan and revised it to include 452 lots rather than 556 as stated in the original plan. The revised plan is set to have narrower lots and reduced side yard setbacks in the portion north of Dardeene Creek and closer to Frontier Middle School.

News 4 reviewed the agenda. A letter from the director of the Planning and Zoning Commission acknowledged the group’s decision to deny the initial application. But now, it says it recommends approval of the revised application submitted on July 5.

A simple majority vote from the council is all that’s required for it to move forward. The county is already planning for the July 31 council meeting to also be at Family Arena. That could be when the development is up for a final vote by the council.

