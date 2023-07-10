Sedalia man killed in St. Charles Co. crash over the weekend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Sedalia, Mo. was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County this weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Daymon Wray, of Sedalia, was killed after being struck by a car on I-70 in St. Charles County just after midnight on Sunday, July 9.

MSHP said Wray was stopped in the westbound lane and tried to get out of his car. That’s when a car passing by on the left side struck him and his car, killing him. Troopers say the driver in the other vehicle tried to slow down and move out of the way but ended up hitting Wray and damaging his car.

Wray was pronounced dead on scene by St. Charles County Paramedics.

