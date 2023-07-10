Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Sedalia man killed in St. Charles Co. crash over the weekend

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Daymon Wray, of Sedalia, was killed...
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Daymon Wray, of Sedalia, was killed after being struck by a car on I-70 in St. Charles County just after midnight on Sunday, July 9.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Sedalia, Mo. was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County this weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Daymon Wray, of Sedalia, was killed after being struck by a car on I-70 in St. Charles County just after midnight on Sunday, July 9.

MSHP said Wray was stopped in the westbound lane and tried to get out of his car. That’s when a car passing by on the left side struck him and his car, killing him. Troopers say the driver in the other vehicle tried to slow down and move out of the way but ended up hitting Wray and damaging his car.

Wray was pronounced dead on scene by St. Charles County Paramedics.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Deputy Steven Tucker was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 8.
Lincoln County Deputy killed off-duty while riding his motorcycle
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Police say the shooting took place around 7 a.m. on New Florissant Road, involving two vehicles...
Florissant Police investigate shooting that left one person shot while inside their home
Deputy Steven Tucker was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 8.
Lincoln County Deputy killed off-duty while riding his motorcycle
Three persons of interest are being sought in the death of Jaylin Johnson, 19.
Detectives ID body discovered on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case searching for persons of interest
St. Charles Co. to hold meeting on housing development changes
St. Charles Co. to hold meeting on controversial housing development