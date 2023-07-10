Surprise Squad
New Downtown mural asks people to get out and explore St. Louis

Artist William LaChance said he wanted his artwork to reflect the energy of the City and of Missouri as a state.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Downtown St. Louis is filled with graffiti and in not-so-good shape buildings, and that was the same case for a building on South 7th Street. However, with a fresh coat of paint and an artistic twist, it’s now part of an effort to make Downtown more appealing.

With more than 80 colors used for the mural, it invites people from the Lou and beyond to explore what the city has to offer.

With the new mural being by the last Missouri exit, artist William LaChance said he wanted his artwork to reflect the energy of the City and of Missouri as a state.

Located on South 7th Street, just steps away from Busch Stadium, the artwork titled Path of Orbit projects its true meaning: To get out and explore St. Louis.

The actual painting of the mural took about two months, but the entire process took a lot longer, with determining where the mural would go and ensuring the wall was in good enough shape to be painted on.

