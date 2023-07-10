My St. Louis LIVE! debuts this afternoon on KMOV-TV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - My St. Louis LIVE! will debut Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. on KMOV-TV.

Join Kent Ehrhardt, Laura Hettiger and Damon Arnold as they discuss the stories everyone is talking about, things happening in St. Louis and the topics that matter to you. You can join in the conversation by submitting a Joke of Day, a complaint for “What’s Your Beef?” or chiming in on their Facebook page.

The show will air on weekdays from 3-3:30 p.m. It will be followed by iCrime from 3:30-4 p.m. and then the hourlong News 4 at 4 p.m.

The debut of the new 3 p.m. hour comes after Dr. Phil McGraw retired. The top-rated “Dr. Phil” talk show ended after 21 seasons. While there are no new episodes of the “Dr. Phil” show, repeat episodes will air at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on KMOV digital channel 4.2 (Spectrum channel 186). The same episode will repeat the following morning on the same channel. Repeat episodes of the show will end in mid-September.

