How strangers are helping the survivor of a mass shooting

Cooper Roberts, 9, continues to recover more than one year after he was shot in the back by a gunman at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cooper Roberts, 9, continues to recover more than one year after he was shot in the back by a gunman at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Roberts, his mother, and his brother were among the dozens injured; seven people were killed. The trauma remains fresh for the Roberts family, but total strangers are coming together to help him and his family move forward with hope.

If you would like to help the Roberts family, click here.

