Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An art gallery isn’t the first place that comes to mind for playing miniature golf, but that’s exactly what you can do at the new exhibit at The Sheldon in Grand Center.

Golf in the Galleries is an artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf course inside The Sheldon.

It opened Sunday and there are tee times every day through Aug. 6.

Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children.

