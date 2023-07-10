Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon

Golf in the Galleries is an artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf course inside The Sheldon.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An art gallery isn’t the first place that comes to mind for playing miniature golf, but that’s exactly what you can do at the new exhibit at The Sheldon in Grand Center.

Golf in the Galleries is an artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf course inside The Sheldon.

It opened Sunday and there are tee times every day through Aug. 6.

Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Storms and Heat Building This Week
Heating Up, Watching Storm Potential Later This Week
Northwoods police officer put on leave, accused of beating man found in Kinloch
Northwoods police officer put on leave, accused of beating man found in Kinloch
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget
‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget
City Museum hosts Ready Go Dog Show
City Museum hosts Ready Go Dog Show
Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon
Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon
‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget
‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget