Florissant Police investigate shooting that left one person shot while inside their home

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - The Florissant Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person shot inside their home Monday morning.

Police say the shooting took place around 7 a.m. on New Florissant Road, involving two vehicles going south. A person who was unrelated to the shooting was struck by gunfire while inside their home. The victim was hit in the foot and the injuries were non-life-threatening. Florrisant Police say investigators are diligently working to gather all available evidence and information related to this incident. News 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this incident is asked to reach out to the police department at 314-831-7000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.