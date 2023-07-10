Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday, Dry Until Then

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Near-Normal Heat & Low Humidity Today
  • First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday due to Chance of Strong to Severe Storms
  • Several Rounds of Storms Possible from Wednesday through Friday

Today: Dry with low humidity and loads of sunshine! Near-normal highs around 90°.

Severe storms possible with damaging wind and hail
Severe storms possible with damaging wind and hail(KMOV)

What’s next: Heat continues to build Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Rain and storm chances return Wednesday, and we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday due to a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. More rounds of stormy weather with heavy rain are possible Thursday and Friday too, but it’s still too early to have confidence on exactly where these clusters of storms will track. Check back soon for updates on the timing of these rounds of rain.

