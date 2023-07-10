First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday, Dry Until Then

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Near-Normal Heat & Low Humidity Today

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday due to Chance of Strong to Severe Storms

Several Rounds of Storms Possible from Wednesday through Friday

Today: Dry with low humidity and loads of sunshine! Near-normal highs around 90°.

What’s next: Heat continues to build Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Rain and storm chances return Wednesday, and we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday due to a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. More rounds of stormy weather with heavy rain are possible Thursday and Friday too, but it’s still too early to have confidence on exactly where these clusters of storms will track. Check back soon for updates on the timing of these rounds of rain.

