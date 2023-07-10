City Museum hosts Ready Go Dog Show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s always plenty to see and do at the City Museum, which was even more true this weekend.

The Ready Go Dog Show was entertaining visitors at the City Museum rooftop. Ten canine athletes showed off their skills in frisbee catching and other high-flying tricks.

The dogs’ trainer says it’s a fun time for everyone involved.

All of the dogs in the show are rescue dogs given a second chance at life.

