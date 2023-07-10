Surprise Squad
Auditors combing through St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office books

Auditors are now combing through the books of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Auditors are now combing through the books of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen had requested an audit all the way back in 2018.

The auditor’s office reached out in June of 2021 for documents from the CAO. The Circuit Attorney’s Office gave some documents, but not all those requested. Others were redacted to make them useless in an audit, auditors said.

The issue was going to court when Kim Gardner resigned.

The new Circuit Attorney, Gabe Gore, has fully cooperated with the audit staff.

