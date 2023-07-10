Surprise Squad
5 year Anniversary Episode – Gerard Craft Revisited

Gerard Craft being interviewed by our own Alexis Zotos for the Meet St. Louis Podcast
Gerard Craft being interviewed by our own Alexis Zotos for the Meet St. Louis Podcast(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Five years ago we sat down at the Four Seasons Hotel, the construction was underway at Cinder House, the latest endeavor from Chef and Restaurateur Gerard Craft. It was the very first episode of The Meet St. Louis Podcast.

Five years later, we’ve shared more than 240 episodes, introducing you to hundreds of chefs, brewers and small business owners. It has been so much fun to share their stories, their journeys and introduce you all to someplace new and amazing in St. Louis.

But a lot happens in five years so we wanted to sit back down with Gerard to catch up. He’s opened more restaurants and closed others…and took on the epic title of Chief Flavor Officer for St. Louis City SC, putting our soccer stadium on the national stage for more than just the action on the pitch. We dive into the big questions about the restaurant industry – how it has changed and evolved. Plus we find out how someone who’s championed our hospitality scene and helped put St. Louis on the map defines success and failure.

Let’s once again meet Gerard.

