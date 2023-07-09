Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

July 8 severe storm risk
A Great Sunday! Timing Storms Later Next Week
Jaylen P. Nicks & Devin M Dunbar are charged with murder in the shooting death of 10-year-old...
2 charged in 10-year-old’s shooting death in St. Clair County
Body of teen found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man’s body found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man killed in overnight South St. Louis shooting
Man killed in early morning south St. Louis shooting
2 killed when car hit tree, caught fire in Waterloo

Latest News

Downtown street party aimed to give youth a place to go on Saturday nights
Downtown street party aimed to give youth a place to go on Saturday nights
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport