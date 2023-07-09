Surprise Squad
Storms and Heat Building This Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry tonight and Monday, but near normal heat Monday
  • Heating up next week, mid to low 90s Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Watching potential for heavy storms by Wednesday-Friday

Tonight-Monday: Dry and low humidity tonight. While mild tonight, it will turn hotter Monday afternoon as temps reach near our normal for this time of the year, 90°.

What’s next: Heat builds this week as Tuesday and Wednesday we will see temperatures in the mid-90s. Rain and storm chances return Wednesday and it may stay active through at least Friday. Some of these storms may be large complexes of heavy rain and possibly strong storms. It’s too early to have confidence on if these clusters will develop and where they will track, but we’ve seen model trends showing that potential over our area Wednesday & Thursday. Plenty of time to see how this develops, but check back in case we issue First Alert Weather Days for storms mid to late week.

