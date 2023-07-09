Post-match Recap: CITY SC takes three points in Toronto, Aziel Jackson scores first MLS goal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC extended their winning streak to three games after besting Toronto FC 1-0 at BMO Field Saturday evening.

Midfielder Aziel Jackson netted the game-winning goal off a pass from midfielder Akil Watts in the 50th minute. This was Jackson’s first career MLS goal and Watts’ first career MLS assist. CITY SC now has 38 points through 21 regular season matches, the most by an expansion team in that span in MLS history. This win marked the fifth road victory on the year for St. Louis, who will wrap up their road trip with a duel against LAFC next Wednesday. St. Louis is the only team in MLS with at least five home wins and five road wins.

With the club still fighting off injuries, Jackson and Watts have helped CITY SC to three-straight wins, starting the last three matches. All-star goalkeeper Roman Bürki recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season and his 150th professional clean sheet.

“The whole group, they are great teammates and just wait until their numbers are called and Akil’s one of those guys; he waits patiently,” coach Bradley Carnell said after the game. “I’m glad he is getting rewarded now with some good reps.”

CITY SC has now collected 12 wins in its inaugural season, the fifth most for an expansion team, tying with Seattle, Orlando City and Montreal. In addition, St. Louis CITY SC (38 points) has accrued the most points by an expansion team after 21 regular season matches in MLS history, eclipsing the 1998 Chicago Fire who had 37 points.

Next, CITY SC faces LAFC on the road on Wednesday, July 12.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

