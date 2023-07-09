A Great Sunday! Timing Storms Later Next Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Less humid and a nice Sunday!

Heating up next week, mid to low 90s Tuesday & Wednesday

Watching potential for heavy storms by Wednesday-Thursday

Sunday looks great as humidity drops off and sunshine returns. Temperatures will be warm, but not overly hot.

What’s Next? Heat and humidity return during the upcoming work-week. We’re monitoring a weather system that could bring us some rain for the second half of the week, but it’s too early to nail down the precise timing. However, it has the potential to produce rounds of heavy storms Wednesday-Thursday. It’s way too early to be confident in where and when storms will hit, but we’ll update the forecast as that system approaches and we get better and clearer data on what to expect.

