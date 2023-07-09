Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

A Great Sunday! Timing Storms Later Next Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Less humid and a nice Sunday!
  • Heating up next week, mid to low 90s Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Watching potential for heavy storms by Wednesday-Thursday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Sunday looks great as humidity drops off and sunshine returns. Temperatures will be warm, but not overly hot.

What’s Next? Heat and humidity return during the upcoming work-week. We’re monitoring a weather system that could bring us some rain for the second half of the week, but it’s too early to nail down the precise timing. However, it has the potential to produce rounds of heavy storms Wednesday-Thursday. It’s way too early to be confident in where and when storms will hit, but we’ll update the forecast as that system approaches and we get better and clearer data on what to expect.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of teen found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man’s body found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Jaylen P. Nicks & Devin M Dunbar are charged with murder in the shooting death of 10-year-old...
2 charged in 10-year-old’s shooting death in St. Clair County
Man killed in overnight South St. Louis shooting
Man killed in early morning south St. Louis shooting
2 killed when car hit tree, caught fire in Waterloo

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Canceled, But Still Tracking Rain
First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day 7/7/23
First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon