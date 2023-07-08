Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say

FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Six people died after a plane crashed over a Southern California field on Saturday morning before bursting into flames.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived. The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported. The plane was a Cessna C550 business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both investigating the crash.

The Saturday morning crash marked the second fatal crash near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County. One man was killed and three were injured when a plane struck the side of a building by the airport on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 8 severe storm risk
First Alert Weather Day Canceled, But Still Tracking Rain
Body of teen found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man’s body found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man killed in overnight South St. Louis shooting
Man killed in early morning south St. Louis shooting
Jaylen P. Nicks & Devin M Dunbar are charged with murder in the shooting death of 10-year-old...
2 charged in 10-year-old’s shooting death in St. Clair County
2 killed when car hit tree, caught fire in Waterloo

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field