Northwoods police officer put on leave, accused of beating man found in Kinloch

KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV) - A Northwoods police officer was placed on paid leave Friday pending a police brutality investigation.

“We want to make sure due process is given to the officer as well as the person involved,” says the Chief of the Northwoods Police Department, Dennis Shireff.

St. Louis County police confirm officers responded to a man hurt and lying in the grass in an open field on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Street in Kinloch.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I’ve been notified by St. Louis County that they’re investigating a Northwoods vehicle being in Kinloch at the time”, Chief Shireff says. “They are asking that I assist them in an investigation.”

The accused officer has yet to sit down and tell investigators what happened.

“Nobody has interviewed him yet,” says Shireff.

According to a witness, she saw the officer standing over the victim the night of July 4. In a Facebook post she states when she walked up to the victim he told her, “Ma’am please, the police beat me in my head. Please help me.”

The case has been sent to St. Louis County Police to protect the integrity of the investigation. The agency tells News 4 that the Police Crimes Against Persons Unit has taken it over.

“I want to be as transparent as I can. That’s why I’m happy that St. Louis County is taking the lead on this,” says Chief Shireff. “I don’t want the community to look at it as if it’s a one-sided situation or I’m covering up anything.”

Photos of what appears to be blood on the victim’s face were also posted online.

According to investigators, the man was injured when they arrived and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Northwoods police officers are required to wear body cameras, however, authorities did not say if they have watched footage from the incident.

St. Louis County Police tell News 4 the video will not be released to the public at the moment due to an active investigation.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office says they are prepared to discuss the case if charges are filed.

