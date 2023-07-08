‘The need is still very present’: Local homeless shelter asks for food donations, volunteers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Peter & Paul Community Services are reaching out to the community for help and donations for their emergency homeless shelters following the loss of one of their cooks.

The Soulard Shelter and Biddle House, two men’s emergency homeless shelters run by Peter & Paul, are asking for volunteers and donations of ready-to-eat meals. After losing the cook at Biddle House, staff have been rotating between the two shelters, causing both to be short-staffed.

“When people are homeless, it’s a state of trauma. One of the things we’re trying to do is make the experience of homelessness more bearable. Having meals that you know when they’re going to be and that they’re going to be nutritious and enjoyable, that helps,” said Chief Development Officer Deb Cottin. “It’s a basic need.”

Help is needed mainly on the weekends and at dinner time:

Weekdays, 5-7 p.m.

Weekends, 10:30 a.m. or 4-7 p.m.

If you can’t donate time, ready-to-eat meals are also encouraged to donate.

“When it’s around the holidays and it’s winter time, it’s on people’s minds. They’re thinking more about people who are unhoused or food insecure, but in the summer, the needs are still there; we’re just not thinking about it as much,” said Cottin. “Going on vacations, doing what we’re doing, but the need is still very present and very real.”

To schedule a delivery, volunteer or donate to the shelters, Deb Cottin can be contacted at DCottin@ppscinc.org or 314-221-6197

Peter & Paul Community Services is also holding a raffle for an electric bike to raise money for their services. There are four levels of tickets available for purchase; for more information or to buy tickets visit the Peter & Paul Community Services website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.