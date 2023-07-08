Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.(KSAT via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man shot and killed two people who were reportedly trying to rob him.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened Friday afternoon at a Chase Bank about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said a man drove up to an ATM to withdraw money and saw two people approach him who he believed were trying to rob him. The man then shot and killed the two men.

“It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police said everyone involved is believed to be in their 20s.

According to McManus, the shooting remains under investigation without any immediate charges being filed.

“They’re going to interview him [the victim] further. Right now, we’re looking at he’s the victim of a robbery and was acting in self-defense,” McManus said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, or the men killed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 8 severe storm risk
First Alert Weather Day Canceled, But Still Tracking Rain
Body of teen found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man’s body found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man killed in overnight South St. Louis shooting
Man killed in early morning south St. Louis shooting
Jaylen P. Nicks & Devin M Dunbar are charged with murder in the shooting death of 10-year-old...
2 charged in 10-year-old’s shooting death in St. Clair County
2 killed when car hit tree, caught fire in Waterloo

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
At rainy Wimbledon, Alcaraz among those playing day after day -- and winning
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July