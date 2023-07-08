First Alert Weather Day Issued Through Saturday Afternoon

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday, Isolated Severe Storms

Severe threat is low, but be alert of isolated hail/damaging wind

Sunday Looks Dry & less humid!

Tonight: A few storms will pop up in the region through tonight and Saturday morning. The severe threat is low and focused near and the west/southwest of St. Louis. An isolated storm or two may be able to produce quarter sized hail or damaging winds.

Saturday: While there will be a lot of dry time Saturday, stay alert for isolated storms that could produce quarter sized hail and damaging winds. At this point the storm threat looks isolated, so needed rain is not a guarantee. But stay alert through the afternoon, especially along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois. That area will have the front moving through during the peak heating of the day and thus a slightly better chance for a severe storm or two. By evening the storm threat will have pushed south/east of the St. Louis metro and eventually out of our coverage area during the evening. It will be a muggy day and temperatures will remain depressed due to the clouds and rain threat.

Sunday is looking great! The humidity drops off, temps will be warm but not overly hot. Expect a great day Sunday!

