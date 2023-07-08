Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Day Canceled, But Still Tracking Rain

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Threat of Severe Storms Has Pushed South of Our Area Today
  • Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms Still Possible
  • Sunday Looks Dry & Less Humid - Beautiful!

Today: Clouds take over as a slow-moving cold front drifts across our area. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, but the threat of severe weather has shifted south of our area, so we’ve canceled today’s First Alert Weather Day. Let’s watch for the possibility of an afternoon storm well south of St. Louis. Otherwise, count on mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

Sunday looks great as humidity drops off and sunshine returns. Temperatures will be warm, but not overly hot.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

