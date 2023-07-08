Bill requires more transparency from St. Louis police officers regarding ID, consent searches

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill increasing transparency between St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and individuals is moving through the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge introduced Board Bill 82 requiring officers to provide business cards including an officer’s name, badge number and contact information for the city’s Civilian Oversight Board to citizens who ask for them. The city’s Civilian Oversight Board is an independent group investigating citizen’s concerns with police officers. The bill also requires cops to reassure individuals they have the right to decline a consent search if an officer asks. Aldridge said the bill gives police the discretion to mold the policies.

Video and scenes of minors carrying weapons through Downtown St. Louis this year prompted Alderwoman Cara Spencer to introduce legislation restricting gun access to teens in the city. City residents have expressed to News 4 concerns about civil rights of individuals being violated. Stop and frisk is an example Aldridge cited.

“Will this bring stop-and-frisk vibes? How will these interactions happen when law enforcement and people of color have interactions,” Aldridge added. “Not saying that police are doing anything wrong, but the reality is--still in communities of color that look like mine and there’s distrust with law enforcement. This is a good balance of making sure we have enforcement but also transparency.”

“I don’t see a lot of illegal or unauthorized searches when it comes to complaints against officers,” SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy said Thursday during a Public Safety Committee meeting. “I do have concerns with some of the things that there might be some redundancies things that we already have in policy.”

“What we’re trying to do is codify it into law, so that they actually have to follow it,” Aldridge said in response.

The bill passed out of committee Thursday and was debated on the floor Friday. The bill could pass the Board of Alderman Friday, July 14. If the bill passes the Board and the mayor signs off on the bill, SLMPD will have three to four months to make the necessary changes.

