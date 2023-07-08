Adoption festival draws crowd in Downtown West

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pet adoption festival in Downtown West drew a large crowd of would-be adopters and pet owners.

Hosted by Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the festival, nicknamed “Poochella” featured a variety of dog and cat-focused vendors and food trucks as well as fun and games for pets and their owners alike.

The Foss family is looking to adopt their second dog, and they got to meet many of the shelter’s puppies Saturday morning.

“I’m here to find a lover,” Matthew Foss said. “One that’s all happy and energetic with my kids... This is way more than I was expecting, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Stray Rescue Adoption Coordinator Jordan Wingo says their mission is to both reduce overpopulation in the pet population as well as get pets off the street and find them forever homes.

“We rescue all of the animals from the streets that really need our help,” Wingo said. “One of our main missions is to spay and neuter every animal that we take in. That helps tackle the overpopulation crisis. Breeders don’t really do that.”

According to the World Animal Foundation, 70,000 puppies and kittens are born in the US every day. Delmar Gardens, a local assisted living facility, sponsored many of Saturday’s adoptions.

