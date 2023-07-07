Woman dies after being shot in The Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman died after being shot in St. Louis’ The Ville neighborhood Friday morning.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was found shot in an alley in the 4400 block of Kennerly just before 6 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators, is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

