TSA on pace to seize record number of guns, report says

TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded...
TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday.(Source: TSA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Everyone knows you’re not supposed to bring a gun onto an airplane.

That’s one of the main reasons security checkpoints exist. But it hasn’t stopped thousands of people from trying.

The Transportation Security Administration said it has intercepted more than 3,300 guns this year, 92 percent of them loaded.

If that trend continues, it will exceed 6,600 by the end of the year, which would set a new record. Only 10 years ago, the TSA stopped just over 1,900 guns all year.

That number has been steadily climbing, except in 2020 because of the pandemic.

If you try to bring a gun on an airplane, it will cost you a $1,500 fine, and the TSA said that is rarely lowered on appeal.

It’s legal to travel with a gun. You just have to put it in a checked bag. You also have to tell the airline and make sure it is not loaded.

2 people hospitalized after crash on Manchester Road near Ballwin-Manchester border
First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee

Man’s body found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
