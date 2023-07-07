More federal prosecutors to assist St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Last month it was announced that eight federal prosecutors would be assisting the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to reduce the backlog of homicide cases. U.S. Attorney Saylor Fleming said she offered the assistance after Gabe Gore was selected to replace Kim Gardner.

“We worked very closely over the last month or so to get that up and going,” she said.

Fleming said in the days ahead more federal prosecutors would be loaned to the circuit attorney’s office, potentially bringing the total to 11 prosecutors. And she said all will be doing double duty.

“So, right now they are still responsible for their federal caseloads but they are also prosecuting homicide cases in the St. Louis Circuit court,” said Fleming.

But Fleming said the prosecutors will have the vast resources of the U.S. Attorney’s office to assist with their new cases.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Fleming also spoke about her optimism that crime prevention and community intervention programs will help reduce the amount of violent crime in the region. She said there needs to be a comprehensive approach to fighting crime.

Fleming believes so much in crime prevention that she created a new position of director of community engagement.

“He is our liaison with the business community, with our elected officials. He is meeting with, quite frequently, superintendents of schools. He’s trying to get into the school system to try to capture these kids at a much younger age and hopefully prevent them from finding themselves at some point in our building,” said Fleming.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.