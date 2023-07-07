Surprise Squad
MoDOT to close lanes on I-64 near Ballas for six weeks

Crews will close one lane on Eastbound I-64 near Ballas and one lane on the ramp from...
Crews will close one lane on Eastbound I-64 near Ballas and one lane on the ramp from Southbound I-270 to eastbound I-64 over Ballas Road (Exit 12B) for six weeks, starting after evening rush Thursday, July 13.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced it will close lanes of Interstate 64 near Ballas Road for six weeks.

Crews will close one lane on Eastbound I-64 near Ballas and one lane on the ramp from Southbound I-270 to eastbound I-64 over Ballas Road (Exit 12B) for six weeks, starting after evening rush Thursday, July 13. Crews will be updating drainage along the interstate during the long-term closure.

For more information, click here.

