Metro East Congressman Mike Bost comes to Belleville, says experience separates him from challenger Darren Bailey

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Congressman Mike Bost told News 4 Thursday that while he shares similar views to his primary opponent, but he believes he can be more effective in Washington.

Bost, a four-term congressman representing Illinois 12th district, was in Belleville for a town hall on veterans issues on Thursday.

Earlier this week Darren Bailey, who ran for Illinois governor in 2022, announced he was running for Bost’s seat. Both are Republicans.

Rep. Bost has a very conservative voting record that aligns with former President Trump, including objecting to President Biden’s election in several states.

He said his positions align with Darren Bailey, but due to his chairmanship of the House Veteran Affairs Committee, he believes he can actually go to Washington and get stuff done.

“That’s what I don’t understand, if you got seniority, you got a committee chair, it’s beneficial to your district, it’s beneficial for your state and it’s beneficial for your nation. Why?” said Bost.

Bost said he’s pro-second amendment, anti-abortion and wants to stop what he believes is America’s leftward turn.

“I’m not for causing a rift between the parties when the real focus, like I said, should be on Joe Biden and the Democrat party,” said Bost.

Bost will be running at the same time voters will be choosing a president and he made a recent endorsement.

“I was a big supporter of Trump, I’ve already endorsed Trump,” said Bost.

When asked about the indictment of President Trump, regarding taking classified documents to Mar-A-Lago, he compared the situation to former President Bill Clinton storing records in a sock drawer. A federal court later ruled that Clinton’s documents were personal records. The indictment against President Trump said he had official and confidential documents at his home.

Bost says the courts will decide his fate.

When asked about whether he’d consider pulling his support of President Trump, if Trump is found guilty in the documents case, Bost said it wouldn’t change his position.

“No not really, because I’ve seen a double standard that exists. Hunter Biden gets one treatment and Donald Trump gets another so I think the double standard is out there and most people in my district realize that’s the case,” said Bost.

Bost was in Belleville speaking to veterans on how to improve their healthcare. Those in attendance want more help with mental healthcare and were asked about allowing unvaccinated servicemen back into the military.

On the latter, he said he’s working on making that happen.

Afterward, some told News 4 they like that Bost chairs the Veterans Affairs Committee, and said as constituents they can reach him easily for maximum impact.

“We have a direct point of contact for where the rubber meets the road,” said Seth Miller.

And as for the Bailey challenge, some are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“He’s got a pretty big track record to go on so I’ll listen but it’s going to be pretty hard for Darren to overcome the accomplishments of Mike,” said John Rosenbaum.

Bost also said multiple times he is not in favor of privatizing veterans affairs, but did mention in some remote locations there should be an option for vets to get services at local healthcare facilities that aren’t directly affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.