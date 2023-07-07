Surprise Squad
Man killed in overnight South St. Louis shooting

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis Friday morning, police say.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:35 a.m. near a Quick Trip gas station in the 4100 block of Gravois. A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

