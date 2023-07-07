Surprise Squad
Man charged with kidnapping child while stealing vehicle

Charlie Hodges, 24, was charged Friday morning with kidnapping a child while stealing a car
Charlie Hodges, 24, was charged Friday morning with kidnapping a child while stealing a car(KTTC)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged Friday morning with kidnapping a child while stealing a car.

Police say on Wednesday, the child was sitting inside a 2020 white Chevy at Raul’s Auto Sales, waiting for his family, when Charlie Hodges, 24, entered the car and drove it away while the victim was still in the back seat.

The child repeatedly asked where they were going, but the suspect did not answer. Officials found the child later in the evening outside a business in Creve Coeur, and took him into protective custody.

Police then found the stolen car parked at the Hodges’s home and located him nearby. Hodges told police that he planned to buy the car and allegedly take the child home although he did not know where the victim lived. Hodges was also in possession of a white powdery substance

The suspect was charged with child kidnapping and stealing a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $1 million cash-only, no 10%.

