Man charged with child exploitation after incident at Collinsville water park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges have been filed against a man in connection with an incident at Collinsville Aqua Park.

Chad A. Green is accused of sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct after he was allegedly caught masturbating at the water park while in the presence of children on Thursday. His bond was set at $50,000. According to police, if Green is released on bond, he will be prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is asking anyone with information about Green, 32, or the case to call police at 618-344-2131.

