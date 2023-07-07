Man beaten, robbed in Collinsville parking lot

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A man was beaten and robbed in a Collinsville parking lot Thursday.

According to police, the man was getting into his vehicle that was parked near Club Fitness at 571 Belt Line Road when he was hit in the head with a blunt object around 5:35 p.m. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone after it fell to the ground. The victim did not suffer any severe injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information that can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to call Det. Sgt. Brad Akers at 618-344-2131, ext. 143.

