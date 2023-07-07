Grammy-award singer, Mya, to perform at St. Louis Frizz Fest in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This summer, a festival dedicated to helping celebrate natural beauty returns for the sixth year.

Frizz Fest 2023 will take place September 16 at Tower Grove Park from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The festival will feature Grammy-award-winning singer, Mya. She spoke to News 4 about her hair journey and Frizz Fest is a necessary event.

“My hair was called all kinds of names and descriptions from unruly to messy to needing to be tamed,” says Frizz Fest performer, Mya. “It’s an event that offers so much. The celebration, the positivity, the connectivity, and the uplifting movement of this I think will play a part and be forever engrained for all of us.”

Founder, Leslie Hughes is from St. Louis and created the event to provide a welcoming space for self-love and all things natural including black hair and overall health.

The festival will feature 40 Black vendors in addition to hair shops and shows.

Frizz Fest is free and open to all ages.

Tickets go on sale July 14.

