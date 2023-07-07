Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Day Now Includes This Evening, Tonight, & Saturday
  • Severe Storms with Strong Winds Possible
  • Sunday Looks Dry

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Most of the daylight hours will be dry today with tolerable humidity and partly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s.

This Evening: First Alert Weather Day Begins! Watch for thunderstorms, mainly from St. Louis to the west and south. Any storms that do roll through could be strong to borderline severe with strong winds. If you have outdoor plans this evening, be on guard.

This Weekend: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a chance of scattered but strong thunderstorms. A couple of rounds of rain and storms are possible. This is a low-end severe storm threat as of now, with gusty winds being the primary danger. We’ve removed the rain chance for Sunday as any rain now looks to miss us to the south. Sunday should be a pleasant day.

This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon
This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon(KMOV)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Ballwin on July 6, 2023
2 people hospitalized after crash on Manchester Road near Ballwin-Manchester border
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee

Latest News

Nice Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Cooler Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Cooler Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Cooler Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Cool Down Coming Thursday
Cool Down Coming Thursday