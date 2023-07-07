First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Now Includes This Evening, Tonight, & Saturday

Severe Storms with Strong Winds Possible

Sunday Looks Dry

Today: Most of the daylight hours will be dry today with tolerable humidity and partly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s.

This Evening: First Alert Weather Day Begins! Watch for thunderstorms, mainly from St. Louis to the west and south. Any storms that do roll through could be strong to borderline severe with strong winds. If you have outdoor plans this evening, be on guard.

This Weekend: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a chance of scattered but strong thunderstorms. A couple of rounds of rain and storms are possible. This is a low-end severe storm threat as of now, with gusty winds being the primary danger. We’ve removed the rain chance for Sunday as any rain now looks to miss us to the south. Sunday should be a pleasant day.

This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon (KMOV)

