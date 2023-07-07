Surprise Squad
Driver accused of killing his own passenger in Pine Lawn

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver is accused of killing his own passenger and injuring another person during a shooting in Pine Lawn on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Elijah Boykins with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $2 million.

Boykins and a co-defendant reportedly got into a road rage incident with another driver in Pine Lawn. Police said Boykins followed the other driver for a few blocks before pulling up next to him and shooting. The co-defendant also got out of the car and shot at the victim, police said.

During the shooting, Boykins shot and killed the co-defendant, who was a passenger in his car, while trying to shoot at the victim, police said. The other driver was shot in the leg.

“This is the definition of senseless gun violence and the tragic and completely unnecessary loss of life,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Boykins is reportedly a convicted felon who is barred from possessing guns.

