Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Collinsville Catsup Bottle Festival returns this weekend

The Collinsville Catsup Bottle Festival is back this year after a five-year hiatus.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Collinsville Catsup Bottle Festival is back this year after a five-year hiatus.

Collinsville is known for having the world’s largest catsup bottle, and this festival celebrates that. There will be music, ketchup tastings, and a mascot dance-off, which is new to the festival.

The festival is Saturday, July 8, at Herald Square on Clay Street. It starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Ballwin on July 6, 2023
2 people hospitalized after crash on Manchester Road near Ballwin-Manchester border
July 8 severe storm risk
First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Body of teen found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man’s body found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

The eaglet raised by Murphy, a bald eagle who gained social media fame for trying to hatch a...
Eaglet raised by ‘foster dad’ at World Bird Sanctuary successfully released
Collinsville Catsup Bottle Festival returns this weekend
Collinsville Catsup Bottle Festival returns this weekend
Chad A. Green is facing charges after a July 6 incident at Collinsville Aqua Park.
Man charged with child exploitation after incident at Collinsville water park
Man beaten, robbed in Collinsville parking lot