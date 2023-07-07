Collinsville Catsup Bottle Festival returns this weekend
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Collinsville Catsup Bottle Festival is back this year after a five-year hiatus.
Collinsville is known for having the world’s largest catsup bottle, and this festival celebrates that. There will be music, ketchup tastings, and a mascot dance-off, which is new to the festival.
The festival is Saturday, July 8, at Herald Square on Clay Street. It starts at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.