Body of teen found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate after a teen’s body was found along St. Charles Rock Road overnight.

The teen’s body was found around 1 a.m., about a quarter of a mile from the Pagedale Metro Link station. Police say the male teen was shot several times. The Major Case Squad as activated and there is no word yet on what transpired.

News 4 is working to learn more about this incident and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

