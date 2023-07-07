Surprise Squad
Ballwin man sentenced after admitting to sending nude photos to girls he met on Snapchat

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Ballwin who admitted to sending nude images of himself to girls was sentenced to over nine in prison.

Luke Edward Nicozisin pleaded guilty in March to one count of distribution of child pornography. In the plea agreement, the 22-year-old admitted to sending nude photos of himself to three 15-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl. He also reportedly admitted to soliciting nude photos of a 15-year-old and having sexual contact with two 15-year-old girls. He also recorded videos of the sex acts with one of the teens, according to police.

Investigators said Nicozisin approached the girls on Snapchat.

In July, Nicozisin was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison. When he is released, he will be on supervised release for life and have to register as a sex offender. His release terms also include severe restrictions on his use of computers and internet access.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

