Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

2 killed when car hit tree, caught fire in Waterloo

(Pixabay)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV) - Two people were killed when a car hit a tree and caught fire in Waterloo Thursday evening.

The crash occurred on Illinois Route 3 south of Sportsman Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, a vehicle hit the rear bumper of another car, then crashed into a tree and caught fire. The two people who were inside of the car that hit the tree were pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Ballwin on July 6, 2023
2 people hospitalized after crash on Manchester Road near Ballwin-Manchester border
July 8 severe storm risk
First Alert Weather Day Issued For This Evening Through Saturday Afternoon
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Chaos in downtown St. Louis as Fourth of July celebrations ended
Body of teen found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Man’s body found on St. Charles Rock Road, Major Case Squad activated
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

Man beaten, robbed in Collinsville parking lot
Ballwin man sentenced after admitting to sending nude photos to girls he met on Snapchat
Paramedic on compassion fatigue during overdose crisis
Woman dies after being shot in The Ville neighborhood