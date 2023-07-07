2 killed when car hit tree, caught fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV) - Two people were killed when a car hit a tree and caught fire in Waterloo Thursday evening.

The crash occurred on Illinois Route 3 south of Sportsman Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, a vehicle hit the rear bumper of another car, then crashed into a tree and caught fire. The two people who were inside of the car that hit the tree were pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.