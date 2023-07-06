Woman pleads guilty to falsely obtaining PPP loan, using it for vacations

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KMOV) -- A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to fraudulently applying for a PPP loan worth more than $167,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic for a business that she did not own.

Maxine Michelle Burns, 44, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and making false business statements for a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, business. She applied for a loan in January 2021 with the name of the owner of a residential treatment facility without authorization, prosecutors said. She got the loan and used it to buy vehicles and pay for vacations.

Then, in September 2021, she applied for loan forgiveness, claiming she used it for payroll and other business purposes. The application was granted.

Burns, of Willow Springs, Missouri, faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. She will have to repay the $167,999 she stole.

