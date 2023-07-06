Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

WB Manchester Road closed near Ellisville-Ballwin border due to crash

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound Manchester Road are closed near the border of Ellisville and Ballwin due to an accident.

The accident happened around 12:20 Thursday afternoon near the Ballwin Post Office in the 15400 block of Manchester. Two cars were involved and police say two occupants of one car were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene. Westbound Manchester will be closed for some time. Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 8 severe storm risk
Nice Today, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
A man and woman were shot on Chippewa near Gravois just after 12:30 a.m. on July 5
6 shot, 1 killed in St. Louis City late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning
fire
St. Charles County man dies in overnight house fire; wife, daughter escape
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

Latest News

Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Two charged in murder of St. Louis restaurant owner, including employee
Holly Souder, 32, was reported missing after she did not return to her Glen Carbon home on July...
MISSING: Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman
Antonio Speed, 46 is accused of killing a man and injuring a woman in Jennings on the Fourth of...
Suspect charged after deadly shooting, standoff on Fourth of July in Jennings
News 4 Afternoon Update: July 6, 2023