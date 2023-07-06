WB Manchester Road closed near Ellisville-Ballwin border due to crash

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound Manchester Road are closed near the border of Ellisville and Ballwin due to an accident.

The accident happened around 12:20 Thursday afternoon near the Ballwin Post Office in the 15400 block of Manchester. Two cars were involved and police say two occupants of one car were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene. Westbound Manchester will be closed for some time. Other information was not immediately known.

