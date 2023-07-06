WANTED: Burglary suspect sought by St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect reportedly burglarized two apartments at the PW Shoe Lofts between June 27 and 29. He allegedly stole several items, including gaming systems, keys and gaming equipment.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.

