St. Louis Children’s Hospital sets national record in pediatric heart transplants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis hospital is marking a major milestone.

St. Louis Children’s and Washington University Heart Center recently completed its 600th pediatric heart transplant, making it the first pediatric transplant center to achieve this in the United States.

According to BJC Healthcare, St. Louis Children’s Hospital performed its first heart transplant in 1984. They are one of the few heart centers in the world to routinely take on high-risk cases.

