Report: Centralized St. Louis dispatch center may not solve communication issues between City, County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new report recently released by a St. Louis-based organization details issues facing the region regarding its 911 systems.

Forward to Ferguson published the report in June citing what the City of St. Louis and municipalities in St. Louis County need to do in order to improve their 911 dispatch centers.

The municipalities are once again under a microscope after two individuals died in storms over the weekend. A 5-year-old boy died in Jennings after a tree fell on him in a room in a house and a 33-year-old woman died in The Grove after a tree fell on her car.

According to St. Louis County police, it took 14 minutes for a caller to get through to St. Louis County dispatch. For the woman who died in The Grove, city officials estimate it took crews more than 30 minutes to respond to the scene after long wait times.

“The 911 landscape is a lot like our public safety landscape. It’s inefficient. It’s troubled and it’s outdated frankly,” said Jia Lian Yang, communications director for Forward to Ferguson. “They’re [residents] tired of getting hung up on or put on hold when they call for help. Sometimes those ride-sharing apps that deliver food can get you your food faster than 911 can get you help.”

The City of St. Louis’ 911 dispatch system is divided into three departments: police, fire and EMS. Police dispatchers receive calls first and then divert to EMS and fire if necessary.

City officials have plans to build a centralized dispatch center by 2026 but, according to Forward to Ferguson’s 911 report, the new center necessarily won’t improve communication with St. Louis City and County and cities within the county because of the separate dispatch centers.

“All of these different systems--the public safety access points--can’t really talk to each other,” Yang added. “We’re actually dealing with a 911 system that was made for landline technology. Everyone has a cell phone at this point--almost everyone. And there is cell phone location data that we’re not able to take advantage of and it makes the calls and routing of the calls even slower. A lot of people--they might be in trouble in one area but then they have to be rerouted in terms of the jurisdiction to the right call taker--the right call center before they can even get help and that is an actual life or death situation.”

“There are 21 lines, basically 21 trunks or phone lines that come into the police dispatching center. When those lines are full, they automatically route to the next nearest dispatching center,” said Major Eric Larson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday. “The St. Louis County PSAP was also overwhelmed, and they have 34 lines and some of those calls were being trunk over to us.”

The St. Louis County Police Department sent News 4 the following response regarding 911 dispatch centers being overwhelmed Saturday:

“The St. Louis County Police 911 dispatch system has a finite number of 911 calls that can be processed and put into an answering queue at any given time. Any calls that exceed the queue roll over to the City of St. Louis dispatch center.”

News 4 is still waiting for a response from the City of St. Louis on its mutual aid agreements with surrounding municipalities.

