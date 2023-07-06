New riverfront garden at Laclede’s Landing now open
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Laclede’s Landing on the riverfront is expanding for the future and unveiled a new addition on Wednesday.
The Katherine Ward Burg Garden is now open.
It’s the first project completed in the redevelopment of the riverfront, north of the Eads Bridge.
It’s a half-acre full of landscaped trees, shrubs, grasses and perennial flowers.
The garden sits directly where the Switzer Licorice Factory once stood.
