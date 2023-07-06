MISSING: Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

According to the office, Holly Souder left her Glen Carbon home Wednesday night and has not been seen since. Authorities believe the 32-year-old may be experiencing a medical issue.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of Souder with brown hair but said she now has a shaved head. She could be driving an aqua color four-door 2009 Toyota Camry with the Illinois license plate DE26738.

Anyone with information regarding Souder’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 618-692-4433.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.