MISSING: Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing woman

Holly Souder, 32, was reported missing after she did not return to her Glen Carbon home on July...
Holly Souder, 32, was reported missing after she did not return to her Glen Carbon home on July 5, 2023.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

According to the office, Holly Souder left her Glen Carbon home Wednesday night and has not been seen since. Authorities believe the 32-year-old may be experiencing a medical issue.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of Souder with brown hair but said she now has a shaved head. She could be driving an aqua color four-door 2009 Toyota Camry with the Illinois license plate DE26738.

Anyone with information regarding Souder’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 618-692-4433.

