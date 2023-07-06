Man lost in house fire was devoted father, husband, family says

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A deadly house fire investigation widens in St. Charles County after new doorbell camera video is released capturing the terrifying moments.

The community is coming together as one, remembering the father and husband lost in the tragic accident.

This happened in the Arlington Heights subdivision, just south of Highway 94, near Caulks Hill Road late Tuesday night.

Investigators said 49-year-old Steve Koelling was in his garage where the fire started before spreading to the house where his wife Maggie and daughter Abigail were inside. They both escaped.

The family sent News 4 a statement after the loss of Koelling:

“The unimaginable grief and profound loss we are experiencing as a family is beyond words. In addition to the immense emotional toll this tragedy has taken, our family is now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding the Koelling family lives.

Steve was a remarkable individual, the best Dad, devoted husband, loving son, supportive brother & amazing friend.”

These are new pictures of Steve Koelling with his family’s permission to share. He died in a tragic house fire in St. Charles County on July 5th. Friends say he will be remembered as a great husband, father, and friend. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/RVVA5a2bQ8 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) July 6, 2023

News 4 spoke with those who knew Steve, including those who help coach his daughter in volleyball. They tell us they are in shock.

“Steve really did commit himself to his family, and in the short life he lived, and short life he got to spend with his daughter was so precious and I hope Abigail can remember that the rest of her life,” MOVA Assistant Director George Mdluli said.

“I believe that in order to help Abigail to continue, moving forward, and always know her father will be with her, and give her the confidence she is not alone, she has supporters,” MOVA Club Director Lil Puckett shared. “Whether that’s her volleyball family or her immediate family.”

Authorities believe the fire may have been caused by fireworks. The State Fire Marshal’s investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.