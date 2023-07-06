Man accused of stealing laptop, truck from St. Louis County business

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A 28-year-old man is accused of burglary and truck theft in St. Louis County.

The Florissant Police Department reported an employee at DaVita dialysis center at 14001 New Halls Ferry Road called the police on June 21 after finding a man in a secured area of the business. Surveillance video showed the man had entered the lobby area by climbing through a window.

Police said a short time later, a laptop and a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck were reported stolen from Ronsick’s Auto Care at 14241 New Halls Ferry Road. The keys to the truck and another vehicle were taken from a lock box at the business.

According to authorities, Kristopher Payne was later identified as the suspect through surveillance video. The DaVita dialysis center employee reportedly confirmed Payne was the person seen in the secured area the same day.

The day after the thefts, Payne was seen on surveillance video parking the truck in the lot at Ronsick’s. He locked the door but kept the keys, investigators said.

Payne, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle and stealing $750 of more.

